WFPD: State hospital walk-off taken into custody

Brien Jakubec, 32, was found in the area of Kemp Blvd. and Westgate Drive around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. (Source: WCSO)

Authorities have found a 'walk-off' patient from the state hospital in Wichita Falls 16 hours after leaving the property.

WFPD officials said they received a call around 7:15 p.m. on Monday evening that a transfer patient from the Vernon campus had walked off the property and employees were searching for him.

Sgt. Harold McClure said the patient, Brien Jakubec, 32, was found in the area of Kemp Blvd. and Westgate Drive around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Jakubec was described as a white man with a bald head and tattoos on both arms with a muscular build. Officers were following leads Tuesday morning following calls to the WFPD.

He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Evading Arrest.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

