Wichita Falls takes major steps towards hotel conference center project

Prosperity Bank has officially made an offer to Gatehouse Capital for a loan that Wichita Falls and Gatehouse have agreed upon.

It has not been signed and many legalities still have to be executed before it can be made final, but many city leaders are breathing easier.

Mayor Stephen Santellana admits he thought the project was dead in the water twice because the city wasn’t going to sign a deal that they didn’t benefit from.

