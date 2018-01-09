Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen girl

A Wichita Falls man was arrested Monday for sex crimes against a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation into the allegations against Micky Dawn Wade, 34, began in February 2017.

Around that time the WFPD began an investigation into Wade, who is a known registered sex offender because officers had reason to believe Wade was possibly engaging in sexual contact with an underage girl.

The victim was found to be 14 years old at the time the alleged crime occurred. During a forensic interview in October 2017, the victim made statements consistent with multiple sexual acts between her and Wade.

The victim positively identified Wade in a photo lineup and directed investigators to where the alleged sexual acts occurred.

Following some of the alleged acts, the victim said Wade gave her money. Wade was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with five counts of Sexual Assault of a Child Under 17 and one count of Compelling Prostitution of a Child Under 18.

His combined bond is $1.2 million. As of Monday afternoon, Wade was still in jail.

