WFHA to host scholarship essay workshop

The Wichita Falls Housing Authority wants to help Texoma students succeed in higher education with a scholarship event.

The event is on Monday, January 15 at the Paul Irwin Center located at 115 East Wichita St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students can come and get help with your essays to apply for college scholarships and learn to how to fill out your FAFSA for free government aid.

This event is free to attend and is open to seniors, juniors, and current college students. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and a chance to win scholarships will be available as well.

To register, please call 940-687-2450.

