Man already behind bars served with additional warrants

A Lawton man who has been behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail since late September 2017 was served with two new warrants on Monday.

On September 12, 2017, Rusty Lyle White, 33, was arrested after police were called out to a home in the 4300 block of Cunningham Drive in reference to a possible sexual assault of a child.

The mother of the 5-year-old victim said she walked into her master bedroom and found White engaging in sexual acts with the child.

After being taken into custody, White was interviewed by detectives where he admitted to the inappropriate behavior and said there have been similar encounters between the victim and him in the past.

The 5-year-old victim was interviewed at Patsy's House the following day and along with corroborating the statements made by White, she also she had seen White abuse her older sibling.

The older sister who was 8-years-old was also brought in for a forensic interview at Patsy's House the same day and did not make an outcry of sexual abuse.

However, according to arrest documents, on November 30, 2017, the 8-year-old victim told a school counselor that White had sexually abused her in the past.

During another forensic interview at Patsy's House on December 27, 2017, the 8-year-old victim gave details of being sexually abused by

White. When she was asked why she did not disclose the information during the first forensic interview, she said she was scared to tell.

White is now facing an additional Indecency With a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He has four charges for sex crimes against a child altogether. His combined bond is set at $325,000.

