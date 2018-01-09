United Regional flooded with flu patients, issues message to public

The emergency room at United Regional has seen a very large influx of flu and pneumonia patients. Officials with the hospital are asking for the public's help.

In a release, URHCS officials said, "If you have symptoms of the flu or any upper respiratory illness, please call your primary care provider. If an individual does not have a primary care physician or becomes ill after his or her normal hours of operation, go to one of the outpatient/urgent care walk-in clinics. Going to an emergency room will only cause a delay in receiving care due to patient volume."

Officials said many of the patients they have been seeing the past few days are requiring hospitalization. To ensure the hospital is able to for more complex patients, officials are closely coordinating with other resources in the community for the care of lower-acuity patients.

Officials also want the public to be aware of symptoms that do require treatment in an emergency room; In adults, difficulty breathing, dizziness, confusion, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, severe or persistent vomiting, or flu symptoms that improve, then return with a high fever and worse cough. For children, the same symptoms apply, as well as not wanting to be held, not drinking fluids, or unresponsiveness.

