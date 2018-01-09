2 dead following house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Firefighters say two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in northwest Oklahoma City.
Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says a man and a woman were found in the kitchen area of the home Tuesday morning and both were dead at the scene.
Their names and ages have not been released.
Fulkerson says firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to check on reports of smoke in the area and found the home on fire.
Fulkerson says the cause of the fire has not been determined.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.
Toyota, Honda recalling 1 million more vehicles in the US to replace defective Takata air bag inflators.
Toyota, Honda recalling 1 million more vehicles in the US to replace defective Takata air bag inflators.
The mayor of the city of Vernon announced he will not run for re-election in May. Mayor Joe Rogers says he thinks it's time to step aside and let someone take over the seat.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
The mayor of the city of Vernon announced he will not run for re-election in May. Mayor Joe Rogers says he thinks it's time to step aside and let someone take over the seat.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
New renovations mean more patients can be taken care of at the North Texas State Hospital campuses in Vernon after Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the renovated Victory Field campus.
New renovations mean more patients can be taken care of at the North Texas State Hospital campuses in Vernon after Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the renovated Victory Field campus.
A North Texas State Hospital patient who walked away from the hospital and was the subject of a search Monday night was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
A North Texas State Hospital patient who walked away from the hospital and was the subject of a search Monday night was taken into custody Tuesday morning.