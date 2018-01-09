Tracking Changes

A strong storm system will bring gusty south and southwest winds to the area Wednesday, along with mild temperatures. Even though this system is quite strong, it will not have much moisture to work with so any showers that are seen will be few and far between. A cold front will bring winter temperatures back into the are Thursday into Friday, with a few more surges of Arctic air headed south this weekend into next week. Any precipitation chances will be very low and drought conditions will continue.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist