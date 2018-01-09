Ex-Texas officer gets 10-year term for teen's shooting death

DALLAS (AP) - A jury has sentenced a former suburban Dallas police officer to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a 16-year-old who had burglarized his SUV.
Former Farmers Branch officer Ken Johnson received the sentence Tuesday from the same Dallas County jury that found him guilty of murder and aggravated assault last month.
Evidence presented at trial showed Johnson was off duty in March 2016 when he chased Jose Cruz and another teenager in the Dallas suburb of Addison. Surveillance video shows Johnson chased the teens with his sport utility vehicle, rammed their car and then repeatedly fired into their stopped vehicle, killing Cruz and severely injuring the other teen.
Johnson's attorneys had argued he feared for his life as he approached the teens' car.
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.
Toyota, Honda recalling 1 million more vehicles in the US to replace defective Takata air bag inflators.
The mayor of the city of Vernon announced he will not run for re-election in May. Mayor Joe Rogers says he thinks it's time to step aside and let someone take over the seat.
New renovations mean more patients can be taken care of at the North Texas State Hospital campuses in Vernon after Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the renovated Victory Field campus.
A North Texas State Hospital patient who walked away from the hospital and was the subject of a search Monday night was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
