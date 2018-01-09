WFISD introduces campus turnaround program for Kirby Middle School

The Wichita Falls Independent School District is putting their focus toward Kirby Middle School after the state graded it as "needing improvement."

"The Texas Education Agency expects any campus that is in their 2nd year as an 'improvement-required campus' to develop the third year in case they fall into an IR campus again," said Peter Griffiths, Associate Superintendent for WFISD.

At the Tuesday school board meeting, Griffiths announced plans the district has for Kirby Middle School that is in the 2nd year of required improvement.

If the school does not meet the standard this time, it will be put into a campus turnaround plan.

"We're going to do what is best for the kids," said Griffiths. "That is what this turnaround plan is."

The two areas of focus for the district are instruction and climate and culture, the same areas that were the focus of Burgess Elementary.

Another way the district is working to improve the campus is by staying proactive.

"We have walked through the school," said Griffiths. "The district has walked through, as well as campus administrators. "We have been very aggressive on Kirby, as well as Booker T. Washington, and some campuses that might not be improvement-required, we are focusing and watching."



Kirby has already started putting this plan into place, but the plan will officially be voted on at the next school board meeting, January 15.

