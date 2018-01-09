WFISD proposes new school calendar with extended Thanksgiving break

The Wichita Falls Independent School District is asking for parent feedback on the proposed calendar for the 2018-2019 school year.

The district introduced the plan January 5.

The calendar shows that students would have an entire week off for Thanksgiving, which is two more days than normal.

"The more we discussed it, the more we felt like having that full week off might be another alternative," said communications officer Ashley Thomas. "We thought this would help parents and students to have a break during the fall. Then, they will come back refreshed and get through the end of the semester right before Christmas."

The district is asking for parent feedback on their Wichita Falls ISD Facebook page where you'll click on the link connected to the proposed calendar.

That will then take you to an online form where you can leave a comment.

If you are unable to do it online, you can call the communications office at (940) 235-1004

