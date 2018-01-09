WFPD: Phone calls lead to capture of state hospital walk-off

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.
The Wichita Falls Independent School District is putting their focus toward Kirby Middle School after the state graded it as "needing improvement."
The Wichita Falls Independent School District is asking for parent feedback on the proposed calendar for the 2018-2019 school year.
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.
The new tax law has some non-profits worried they will lose donors.
