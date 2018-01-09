WFPD: Phone calls lead to capture of state hospital walk-off

A North Texas State Hospital patient who walked away from the hospital and was the subject of a search Monday night was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Monday around 7 p.m. a North Texas State Hospital patient left the Wichita Falls campus without approval.

"So we had officers in the area looking for him seeing if they can locate him," Sgt. McClure said.

In a statement, Kelli Weldon, the assistant press officer for the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, said the patient who is now identified as Brien Jakubec took off when he was outside being taken from one building to another.

"The patient was being transported to another building for evening recreation and exited the campus shortly after arriving," Weldon said.

Since the call, officers were out looking for Jakubec, which Weldon said is part of their protocol.

"When it comes to walk-off patients their protocol is for staff to notify local law enforcement when there is an unauthorized departure," Weldon said. "We provide the police with information on the patient."

It wasn't until Tuesday at 11 a.m. when police were able to capture Jakubec after receiving calls saying they had spotted someone matching the description.

"Officers were able to locate him after a brief chase," Sgt. McClure said. "He was evading officers on foot so we were able to get him detained and into custody on the 4400 block Westgate near Kemp street."

Sgt. McClure said they didn't issue a warning to the public on Monday because they believe the public was never in danger.

However, they had reason to believe that he could be aggressive if approached.

Jakubec is charged with evading arrest.



