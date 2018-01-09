Vernon mayor not seeking re-election

The mayor of the city of Vernon announced he will not run for re-election in May.

Mayor Joe Rogers says he thinks it's time to step aside and let someone take over the seat. Mayor Rogers served the city for two terms for four years.

"I feel like I've been effective and now it's just time for me to move on. sometimes politicians, in general, stay a little bit too long," Mayor Rogers said.

I'm happy what we were able to accomplish."

He calls balancing the city budget after being in almost $500,000 in debt his 'biggest accomplishment.'

"We just got the city back financially on their feet again," he said. "Our bond ratings increased since I've been there. It decreased and came back up."

More than $1 million will be used to fund infrastructure projects including a new water line.

He said he will happily give the next mayor advice if they ask.

The first day to file for that open seat is January 17, the last day will be February 16 and Saturday, May 5 is election day.

