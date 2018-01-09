Car crash in WF sends 2 children to the hospital - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Car crash in WF sends 2 children to the hospital

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police say two children were taken to the hospital following a car crash Tuesday night.

Officers say it happened on Lincoln Road and Scott Avenue when the driver of a sedan stopped at a flashing red light but failed to yield to traffic. 

The kids were taken to United Regional to be checked out. No word on their injuries or condition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 for updates. 

