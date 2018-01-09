Car crash in WF sends 2 children to the hospital

Wichita Falls Police say two children were taken to the hospital following a car crash Tuesday night.

Officers say it happened on Lincoln Road and Scott Avenue when the driver of a sedan stopped at a flashing red light but failed to yield to traffic.

The kids were taken to United Regional to be checked out. No word on their injuries or condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 for updates.

