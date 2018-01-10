High school hoops scores and highlights, Jan. 9 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High school hoops scores and highlights, Jan. 9

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
A packed house in Archer City saw the #13 Lady Cats fall to #5 Windthorst in 9-2A play Tuesday / Source: KAUZ A packed house in Archer City saw the #13 Lady Cats fall to #5 Windthorst in 9-2A play Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
Boys

District 5-5A

Braswell    34 (1-3)
#20 Rider  54 (3-0)

Sherman        72 (2-1)
Wichita Falls  56 (0-4)

District 8-3A

Henrietta    36 (2-2)
#10 Bowie  74 (3-1)

City View      58 (2-2)
#11 Nocona  84 (3-1)

#18 Holliday  59 (3-1)
Paradise        29 (1-3)
HOL: Noah Parker 12 pts

District 9-2A

Windthorst   40 (2-1)
Archer City  46 (4-0)
WIN: Awtry Blagg 23 pts
AC: Kolbi Cox 10 pts

Munday  32 (0-4)
Electra    41 (3-0)

Olney     48 (0-4)
Petrolia  56 (1-3)

Quanah    36 (2-2)
Seymour  46 (3-1)

District 8-1A

Northside  48 (0-2)
Benjamin  61 (2-0)

Crowell  57 (0-2)
Harrold  61 (1-1)

Knox City   57 (2-0)
Chillicothe  31 (1-1)

District 21-1A

Bellevue     49 (1-2)
Gold-Burg  56 (1-3)

#8 Slidell        69 (3-0)
Prairie Valley  57 (2-2)

TAPPS 1-1A

Notre Dame         32 (1-1)
Wichita Christian  68 (2-0)

Christ Academy    58 (2-0)
#4 Lubbock KPA  49 (0-1)

Non-District

#22 Krum     61
Burkburnett  56
BURK: Jalen White 17 pts

Graham       54
Ab. Cooper  56

Iowa Park        52
#21 Memphis  62
IP: Noah Diaz 16 pts

Pampa  72
Vernon  62

Alvord         56
Forestburg  61

Girls

District 5-5A

Braswell  54 (3-2)
Rider       51 (1-4)

Sherman        39 (1-4)
Wichita Falls  52 (1-5)

District 6-4A

Vernon  56 (0-2)
Hirschi  96 (2-0)

Iowa Park     31 (0-2)
Burkburnett  52 (1-0)
IP: Isabel Diaz 14 pts
BURK: Eternity Jackson 13 pts, Jada King 12

District 8-3A

Henrietta  26 (1-5)
Bowie       56 (6-0)

City View  20 (0-6)
Nocona    69 (3-3)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 24 pts, Emma Meekins 14

Holliday   36 (2-4)
Paradise  38 (5-1)

District 9-2A

#5 Windthorst     78 (5-0)
#13 Archer City  34 (5-1)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 32 pts, 11 ast, Kora Pennartz 15, Claire Hemmi 10

Quanah          35 (2-4)
#18 Seymour  36 (5-1)

Olney     34 (0-6)
Petrolia  44 (3-3)

Munday  38 (1-5)
Electra   39 (2-3)

District 8-1A

Northside  19 (1-1)
Benjamin  82 (2-0)
BEN: Myca Flowers 30 pts, 8 reb, 6 stl, Brooke Jones 27 pts, 6 ast

District 17-1A

Graford            52 (2-0)
Throckmorton  38 (0-2)

District 21-1A

Slidell             48 (5-0)
Prairie Valley  30 (2-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

#4 Notre Dame    42 (2-0)
Wichita Christian  31 (1-1)
WCS: Addi Vasquez 20 pts
ND: Ellen Parkey 17 pts

Christ Academy    35 (1-1)
#2 Lubbock KPA  38 (1-0)
CA: Lauren Spragins 17 pts, Danielle Okeke 14

