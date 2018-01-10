High school soccer scores and highlights, Jan. 9

Scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball around Texoma, including Windthorst at Archer City and Notre Dame at Wichita Christian, and more!
Highlights of Graham's boys at Hirschi in the Huskies' season-opening win, and full scores from Tuesday!
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
Highlights of #6 Hirschi's big win over Decatur, and full HS hoops rankings released January 8
The Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes are a perfect 3-0 on the season, after three 1-goal victories in tournament play in Arlington this weekend
