High school soccer scores and highlights, Jan. 9

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Shaughnessy Emmanuel sends a free kick for the first of his 2 goals Tuesday against Graham / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Shaughnessy Emmanuel sends a free kick for the first of his 2 goals Tuesday against Graham / Source: KAUZ
Boys

#4 Wichita Falls  0
F.M. Marcus        6

Rider   4
Eaton  0
RID: Jacob Obney, Trance Saenz, Hagan Sanchez, Jackson Redding G each

Graham  0
Hirschi    3
HIR: Shaughnessy Emmanuel 2 G, Jose Chavarria G, Jose Velazquez A

Girls

Graham  0
Hirschi    5

