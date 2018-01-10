High Pollen Count in Texas and Oklahoma.

Southerly winds are great for warm temperatures but not when it comes to allergies.

The Juniper count is high across central and north Texas and Oklahoma. Wichita Falls is ranked as one of the top five worst cities for allergy suffers on pollen.com. Other Texas cities include Laredo, Brownsville and Abilene. Oklahoma City is also on the list.

Most of the Juniper affecting Texoma comes from the Possum Kingdom Lake area, and with strong winds, the Hill Country.

Pollen will continue to be high through the end of the week and drop to the medium level this weekend.

The pollen count today in Wichita Falls is 10.3.