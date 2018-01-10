High Wildfire Danger

Fire danger is high. Outdoor burning or any activities that require flames or makes sparks is discouraged in these conditions. If a fire was to start it would spread very rapidly.
The fire danger is near critical at times. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph from the south today.
Relative humidity is also low at 20-30 percent.
High temperatures will be in the 70s.
These are all ingredients to help a fire spread.
Tomorrow winds will shift to the north. They will be very strong in the morning 20-30 mph sustained with gusts of 40 mph not out of the question.
The fire danger will remain high through Thursday.
