High Wildfire Danger

Fire danger is high. Outdoor burning or any activities that require flames or makes sparks is discouraged in these conditions. If a fire was to start it would spread very rapidly.

The fire danger is near critical at times. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph from the south today.

Relative humidity is also low at 20-30 percent.

High temperatures will be in the 70s.

These are all ingredients to help a fire spread.

Tomorrow winds will shift to the north. They will be very strong in the morning 20-30 mph sustained with gusts of 40 mph not out of the question.

The fire danger will remain high through Thursday.