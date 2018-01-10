The Latest: Death toll from California mudslide rises to 17

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.
Malaysia says it will pay U.S. company Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it can find the wreckage or black boxes of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 within three months.
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
