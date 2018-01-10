United Regional seeks help from public to battle flu season - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

United Regional seeks help from public to battle flu season

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Texoma is seeing one of the worst flu seasons on record and United Regional Health Care is asking for your help to combat it. (Source: KAUZ) Texoma is seeing one of the worst flu seasons on record and United Regional Health Care is asking for your help to combat it. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Texoma is seeing one of the worst flu seasons on record and United Regional Health Care is asking for your help to combat it.

The hospital is seeing an overflow in patients in the ER and people being hospitalized due to the flu. If you have an upper respiratory virus, you are asked to go to your primary care doctor, a walk-in clinic, or stand-alone ER.

URHCS is also sending some people with the flu to Kell West Regional and Electra Hospital to open up more bed space. 

