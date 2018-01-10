O negative blood supply low following holidays

Area blood banks are needing O negative blood donors after the holidays.

Blood banks usually see a drop in their supply donors but an increase in the usage of blood over the holidays has caused a shortage.

O negative is the universal blood type and used for emergency patients. That has left the Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls with a very low in supply.

"Right now, we have less than a one-day supply of O negative blood. So if you're healthy, feeling well, and you're O negative, or maybe you don't know what your blood type is, there is a chance you could be O negative blood so we would sure appreciate you coming in to donate blood," said Jennifer Risinger, Account Manager for the Texas Blood Institute.

It's never happened for the Blood Institute but if the supply runs out, they'll have to rely on other area blood banks for O negative blood.

There are multiple chances to donate over the next three days all across Texoma and you can always donate at the Texas Blood Institute. Below are the locations of the blood drives through Saturday, January 13.

Thursday, January 11

- Union Square Credit Union 9 am-1 pm

- Stephens County Courthouse 1 pm-4 pm

- Bellevue ISD 2:15 pm -6 pm

Friday, January 12

- Sealed Air in Iowa Park 3:30 pm - 10 pm

- Wichita County 4H Council at the JS Bridwell Arena 9 am-1 pm

Saturday, January 13

- Wichita County 4H Council at the JS Bridwell Arena 1 pm -5 pm

