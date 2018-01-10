WFPD investigating deadly crash on Loop 11

Newschannel 6 crews were on the scene of what is believed to be a deadly accident on Loop 11 Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KAUZ)

Our crews responded to the scene of a deadly accident on Beverly Drive and Loop 11 on Wednesday afternoon. WFPD officials confirmed one person had died and another one was rushed to the hospital.

The accident took place around 12:40 p.m. on the bridge that goes over the Wichita River on Loop 11 near a veterinary clinic. Sgt. Harold McClure said early reports indicate the 2014 Chevy Impala struck a pole.

A white man, who was driving the vehicle, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. A white woman, who was the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

No more details are being released at this time until the family of the woman is notified. Stay with Newschannel 6 for the latest information.

