One suspect in custody following active shooter situation in Norman

Authorities in Norman were working an active shooter situation on the north side of town Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Norman Police Department tweeted one suspect was in custody and a victim was being treated.

UPDATE: One suspect in custody. One victim currently being treated. Scene contained. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) January 10, 2018

The original tweet about an active shooter situation was published around 2:40 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: NPD is working an active shooter situation in the 2200 Industrial Blvd. Please avoid the area. All updates will be released via Twitter due to ongoing active situation. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) January 10, 2018

