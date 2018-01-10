One suspect in custody following active shooter situation in Nor - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

One suspect in custody following active shooter situation in Norman

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
NORMAN. OK (KAUZ) -

Authorities in Norman were working an active shooter situation on the north side of town Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. Norman Police Department tweeted one suspect was in custody and a victim was being treated.

The original tweet about an active shooter situation was published around 2:40 p.m.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this story. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

