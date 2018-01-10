All week we've said today was going to be windy. But it won't be just a typical windy day. In fact, a High Wind Warning is in effect for much of Texoma. This means winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 with gusts over 45 miles per hour. These are winds that can do minor property damage. High profile vehicle could be toppled. Fires can quickly burn out of control, trash cans scattered. Not to mention, the strong winds will lead to considerable wind chills. They'll be in the 20s this afternoon. Today will be the type of day when our high temperature will occur early this morning. Still looking at Saturday as the coldest of the next few days. Another cold day looks to be Tuesday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist