Earned Income Tax Credit refunds delayed for 2nd year

Tax refunds for EITC program will be delayed for 2nd year in a row

The North Texas Area United Way is warning those who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, you will be waiting longer for your return.

"Get your documents together and everything in line," said Volunteer Income Tax Assistant program director, Genevieve Anderson. "Bring me all the social security cards for everyone on the return and a photo ID for the taxpayer and the spouse."

The IRS is holding off on releasing EITC returns until February 15 no matter when you file.

"All of the identity theft of stuff that has gone on in the years past, the IRS decided they are going to delay their accepting return."

Anderson said it is here to stay.

"The actual earned income tax credit delay started last year, and from what I have heard through the grapevine, it will continue every year," said Anderson.

It could take up to 2 weeks longer before you see that money hit your account, which is why some people are planning ahead.

Anderson wants to stress to everyone even though those returns for EITC will be delayed, do not wait.

"Come in, and we will process your return. Get it completed, and when they open the gates, we will send them," said Anderson.

She also warns people of companies promising to get your refund early in the form of a loan.

Anderson said a lot of these companies have hidden fees that you will only hurt you in the long run.

