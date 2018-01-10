Scientists testing bait for feral hog problem - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Scientists testing bait for feral hog problem

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Feral hogs cause around $1.6 billion in damage across the country. (Source: Raycom News Network) Feral hogs cause around $1.6 billion in damage across the country. (Source: Raycom News Network)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Scientists are field-testing a new bait to help farmers and ranchers with their feral hog problem. Feral hogs cause around $1.6 billion in damage across the country.

The poison-bait will use sodium nitride which is used to cure meat like bacon and sausage. It puts the feral hogs to sleep and destroys their red blood cells. 

Wichita County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent David Graf said it does not destroy crops and does not hurt cattle or their meat if they eat it.
Testing is expected to be completed by 2020.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

