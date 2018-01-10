Grass fire consumes 500 acres near Childress

Fire crews in Childress battled a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m on FM 268 between County Roads 24 and 25 near the Childress and Hardeman County line.

The fire burned nearly 500 acres of land and took crews around 3 hours to put out.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says an abandoned structure was consumed in the fire, but no other homes were threatened.

Childress, Quanah and the Texas Forest service all responded to the fire.

