Grass fire consumes 500 acres near Childress

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
CHILDRESS, TX (KAUZ) -

Fire crews in Childress battled a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m on FM 268 between County Roads 24 and 25 near the Childress and Hardeman County line.

The fire burned nearly 500 acres of land and took crews around 3 hours to put out.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says an abandoned structure was consumed in the fire, but no other homes were threatened.

Childress, Quanah and the Texas Forest service all responded to the fire.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

