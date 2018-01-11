Wildfire season preparations in North Texas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wildfire season preparations in North Texas

By Angie Lankford, Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wildfire danger is high today, and according to the National Interagency Coordination Center, wildfire danger in our area will be above normal for the next two months.

Fire officials say there are things you can do now to reduce fire hazards around your home or property.

One of the things you can do is remove clutter from around your home.  The more clutter you have, the more fuel there is for fires.

You're also encouraged to keep your grass mowed and remove any dried vegetation.

“Just be careful.  Grilling, I mean anything you’re doing with fire.  A spark can travel up to a mile in the right conditions.  It’s not that you may not burn up your backyard.  You might burn something up down the street," advises Donald Hughes, Assistant Fire Chief with the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Officials also say if you have a chain on your car or truck, make sure it’s not dragging the ground.

They also want to remind you it's best not to park on dead grass when wildfire danger is a concern.

