WFPD releases name of crash victim

Scene of the accident at Loop 11 and N. Beverly (Source: RNN)

The Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim in Wednesday's deadly car accident at the intersection of Loop 11 and North Beverly Drive.

Police say Danielle Shelton, 28, died after she was ejected from a grey 2014 Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses at the scene say the car was traveling south in the center and right lanes near N. Beverly when it drifted right at the intersection and hit a traffic light pole. The car appears to have spun 360 degrees at least once after hitting the light pole.

Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, 29, was taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say no charges have been filed at this time.

