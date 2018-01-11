Gas prices up in Texas, down in WF

Gas prices have increased in the Lone Star State. But locally prices have seen a slight decrease. (Source: KAUZ)

Gas prices have increased in the Lone Star State. The statewide average for a price of regular unleaded fuel is $2.26 according to AAA Texas.

That price is two cents more than last week and ten cents more than this time last year. The national average for a price of regular unleaded is $2.51.

Many drivers are seeing more expensive gas prices but motorists in Texas, Missouri and Alabama are seeing the lowest prices across the country.

"Texans are finding savings at the pump as Texas has the second cheapest gas price average in the United States this week," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs specialist said in a press release.

Wichita Falls along with several other metropolitan areas in Texas actually saw a decrease.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

