Hotel & conference center delays update

A project for a full-service hotel and conference center next to the MPEC is delayed.

What does that mean for the future conventions scheduled that are estimated to bring in over $41 million?

Nothing, because those conventions are not contingent upon the new hotel and conference center.

Lindsay Barker with the Convention and Visitors Bureau said it would be just an added bonus of complete by the time they come.

