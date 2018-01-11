Second Lucy Park murder suspect arrested

A Goree, Texas man arrested in connection to the murder of Roger Aliff on October 4, 2016 in Wichita Falls told police he was not the man who pulled the trigger.

Lucy Park murder suspect said he did not pull the trigger

Brandon Alexander Gilleland, 28, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Wednesday night for Capital Murder. (Source: WCSO)

The alleged shooter in a murder in October 2016 in Wichita Falls has been arrested and charged.

The murder charge stems from the shooting death of Roger Aliff, 60, on October 10, 2016. He was found in Lucy Park just after 7:00 p.m. after a concerned citizen flagged down an officer.

Immediately following the shooting no suspects were named. But in late April of 2017, a warrant was issued for Dustin Todd Hord's arrest.

The 37-year-old turned himself and gave a statement to Wichita Falls Police about what he said happened.

Hord told officers he and Gilleland picked up Aliff from a house near 8th and Warford to get some drugs from Aliff.

According to arrest documents, Gilleland planned to rob Aliff to get back at him for a previous altercation. Hord said he had a .25 caliber handgun between the front seats of the vehicle.

Hord said as they drove through the neighborhood Gilleland began to argue with Aliff and Gilleland took Hord's handgun from between the seats and shot Aliff in the leg and chest.

The pair drove Aliff to Lucy Park and left him there as they drove away. Detectives spoke with several people who had ties to the two suspects on the night of the crime and a number of them said Gilleland was the shooter.

A warrant for Gilleland's arrest was issued in November 2017 for Capital Murder.

