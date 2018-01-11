Vernon College nursing program receives nearly $200,000 grant

The nursing program at Vernon College received a special grant in the amount of $192,481. (Source: KAUZ)

The nursing program at Vernon College received a boost for the upcoming year.

A special grant was awarded to the program in the amount of $192,481. The funds came from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Nursing Innovation Grant Program.

These funds will be used to renovate the nursing lab, purchase new equipment, and provide faculty training for use of the new patient simulators and creation of simulation experiences for students.

"This a great opportunity for Vernon College to enhance the quality of training in the Associate Degree Nursing Program" Dr. Dusty R. Johnston, Vernon College President said in a press release.

The grant will be used over a two year period, beginning this month.

"I am very appreciative of the time, energy, and effort that Dr. Mary Rivard, Jennifer Hatley, and Michelle Alexander and others provided to develop the grant request and to make this opportunity a reality," Dr. Johnston said.

