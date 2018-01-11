Sunshine is the Best Part of the Weekend Forecast

The good news is the wind is gone, the bad news, the cold remains. Temperatures are in the upper teens in many places this morning. Today will be a sunny day with highs in the mid 40s. Despite sunny skies, Saturday will be colder than today. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Sunday will be quite a bit warmer with a south breeze and highs near 50. Another powerful cold front will blast in Monday with another round of strong north winds and cold air. Tuesday will be especially cold with highs around the freezing mark. As of right now, there are no precipitation chances to go along with the cold weather.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist