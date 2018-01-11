Tracking Cold Surges

Blustery north winds will gradually calm down later tonight with clear skies and cold temperatures. Low temperatures by morning will be in the 20s and upper teens. Friday looks cool with highs in the 40s. Another surge of cold air arrives for Saturday with a little warm up for Sunday. More cold weather is expected early next week. Unfortunately, the pattern remains dry.
