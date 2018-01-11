Study concludes Texas water has high levels of Radium contamination

A five-year long-study has shown Radium, a radioactive carcinogen has been found in amounts that exceed the federal legal limit in the tap water of 27 states with Texas having the most widespread contamination of the toxin.

Data from the non-profit environmental group EWG showed more than 3500 utilities serving more than 22 million people reported finding Radium in tap water across the Lone Star State. That's around 80% of the state's population.

"It has been associated with increases in bone cancer," said toxicologist Alexis Temkin. "So exposure to radium even in low levels may increase the risk of cancer development."

In order to make sure communities are aware of their Radium risk, EWG built its own database where the public can check what contaminants are in their drinking water with a simple zip-code check. To check whats in your water, click here.

