FAA investigates latest close call at San Francisco airport

Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.
North Korea has found good material to attack President Donald Trump: Michael Wolff's bombshell new book, "Fire and Fury".
North Korea has found good material to attack President Donald Trump: Michael Wolff's bombshell new book, "Fire and Fury".
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel laws
An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six...
An Aeromexico passenger jet was ordered to abort a landing at San Francisco International Airport after it lined up on a runway occupied by another commercial jet, the third close call at the busy airport in six months.
Malaysia says it will pay U.S. company Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it can find the wreckage or black boxes of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 within three months.
Malaysia says it will pay U.S. company Ocean Infinity up to $70 million if it can find the wreckage or black boxes of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 within three months.