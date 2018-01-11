Texas Parks and Wildlife will stock lake Friday

Texas Parks and Wildlife will stock Plum Lake Friday.

The lake on Sheppard Access Road will get hundreds of trout for people to catch.

Tom Lang, with Texas Parks and Wildlife, said it is the perfect time of year to fish for trout because they can only survive in colder water.

"Everybody loves the summer time, but it is just too hot to get outside," said Lang. "We have some really nice winter days to be outside and to have some trout out there that are going to bite. It is a really nice opportunity that we can provide for the public."

Texas Parks and Wildlife is also stocking other lakes in North Texas with trout.

Lang said they will stock Plum Lake again in a few weeks to get it ready for the Kid's Fishing Tournament in March.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved