Texoma law enforcement to get new bulletproof vests

Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".
First responders are on the scene of an apparent deadly accident on I-44 between East Road and Daniels Road near Burkburnett.
With the United Regional hospital overflow, walk-in clinics are treating more patients with the flu and other respiratory illnesses. Jana Vieth a nurse practitioner with CommunityMed Urgent Care said preparations began at the walk for a flu outbreak in August. "[We were] stocking up for the flu testing and making sure we have plenty of strep tests and any other tests we have in our facility," Nurse Vieth said.
