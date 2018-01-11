Texoma law enforcement to get new bulletproof vests - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma law enforcement to get new bulletproof vests

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Hundreds of police officers in Texas are getting upgraded bulletproof vests thanks to a state grant.

The state is distributing almost 23 million dollars to law enforcement agencies for these vests, and over 40 percent officers will be able to get a hold of one.

The grant was approved last year after five officers were killed in Dallas during a protest.

The list of the 453 agencies that were approved was released this week and it included multiple agencies across Texoma.

For example, Burkburnett, Olney, Nocona and the Wichita Falls police department.

"We go in we're trained and we're prepared for that but their ultimate goal is to go home at the end of the night and this equipment kind of does ensure that will take place," Sgt. Harold McClure, with WFPD, said. 

The Wichita Falls police department was approved for 51 vests.

Those would have cost the department close to $11,500 if they had to buy them. 

Sgt. McClure said these vests will provide a higher level of protection.

"With this grant, it will give us the opportunity to get even more and to ensure every officer has one available for him," Sgt. McClure said. 

County law enforcement offices like the Wichita County Sheriffs Office, Montague, Wilbarger, and Young will also benefit from this grant.

"The vests are a proven life-saving tool for our deputies and we want to make sure that each one of our deputies has those when they go out," WCSO Deputy Melvin Joyner said. 

Wichita County was approved for 43 vests.

