Crews responding to deadly accident on I-44

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Crews are on the scene of an apparent major accident on I44 (Source:RNN Texoma) Crews are on the scene of an apparent major accident on I44 (Source:RNN Texoma)
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

First responders are on the scene of an deadly head-on collision on I-44 near Burkburnett.

DPS confirms that two men were killed in this wreck.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m about 1 mile south of Daniels Road.

Eyewitness reports to DPS says one car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-44 when it hit another car head-on

Traffic was shutdown in the southbound lanes and northbound was reduced to one lane as of 10:30 p.m Thursday.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office, DPS and first responders all worked the scene.

