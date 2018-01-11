HS soccer scores and highlights, Jan 11

Boomtown Invitational - Burkburnett
Springtown 0
Burkburnett 3
Lubbock Cooper 3
Hirschi 1
Graham 0
Pampa 7
Allen Showcase - Allen
Rider 0
Rowlett 2
Denton Guyer Tournament
#4 WFHS
Cleburne
Canceled (weather)
United Invitational - Wichita Falls
Abilene Wylie 2
Wichita Falls 0
#4 Keller 0
Rider 0
Hirschi 0
Rider JV 2
Springtown Tournament
Graham 0
Venus 4
Graham 1
Springtown 2
GRA: Aniane Cervantes G (1st in Graham girls soccer history)
Non-District
Burkburnett
Celina
Canceled (weather)
Highlights from the Boomtown Invitational in Burkburnett and the United Invitational in Wichita Falls on a cold, windy day of soccer
Neel, Hicks lead MSU as Mustangs hold off Western Depth, defense lead MSU women past WNMU The MSU Mustangs utilized its depth and stymied Western New Mexico for much of the evening. Midwestern State forced a season-high 31 turnovers in a 62-42 victory over the Mustangs of Silver City. With the win, MSU improves to 8-5 overall on the season and 5-2 in Lone Star Conference play. The first half was a wild affair, featuring 15 lead changes and four ties in a back-and-for...
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
