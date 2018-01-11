HS soccer scores and highlights, Jan 11 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer scores and highlights, Jan 11

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Boomtown Invitational - Burkburnett

Springtown   0
Burkburnett  3

Lubbock Cooper  3
Hirschi                 1

Graham  0
Pampa    7

Allen Showcase - Allen

Rider      0
Rowlett  2

Denton Guyer Tournament

#4 WFHS
Cleburne
Canceled (weather)

Girls

United Invitational - Wichita Falls

Abilene Wylie  2
Wichita Falls   0

#4 Keller  0
Rider       0

Hirschi     0
Rider JV  2

Springtown Tournament

Graham  0
Venus     4

Graham       1
Springtown  2
GRA: Aniane Cervantes G (1st in Graham girls soccer history)

Non-District

Burkburnett
Celina
Canceled (weather)

  HS soccer scores and highlights, Jan 11

    Thursday, January 11 2018

    Highlights from the Boomtown Invitational in Burkburnett and the United Invitational in Wichita Falls on a cold, windy day of soccer

