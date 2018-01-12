WFPD searching for missing child

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing child.

12-year-old Nikki Hill was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 6600 block of Southwest Parkway wearing a yellow hoodie, black running pants that have a white stripe down the leg, and grey Nike running shoes.

She is 4' 10" and weighs 84 pounds.

If you have any information on where she may be, call WFPD at (940) 720-5000.

