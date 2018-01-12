Missing girl found safe at home in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing child.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing child.

The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)

The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)

The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)

The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found.

Around 9:15 a.m. Friday, officers were called out to a home in the 3100 block of Hollywood where they believed the girl might be located. She and a juvenile boy were found.

Both were safe and police said had left on their own accord. They have been released to family members.

The WFPD is now investigating this case as a runaway and CPS has been notified.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

