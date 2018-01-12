Missing girl found safe at home in Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Missing girl found safe at home in Wichita Falls

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ) The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)

  • RELATED LINKSMore>>

  • WFPD searching for missing child

    WFPD searching for missing child

    Friday, January 12 2018 5:34 AM EST2018-01-12 10:34:54 GMT
    The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing child.

    The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for a missing child.

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. 

Around 9:15 a.m. Friday, officers were called out to a home in the 3100 block of Hollywood where they believed the girl might be located. She and a juvenile boy were found.

Both were safe and police said had left on their own accord. They have been released to family members.

The WFPD is now investigating this case as a runaway and CPS has been notified.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • US cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

    US cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

    Thursday, January 11 2018 9:32 AM EST2018-01-11 14:32:59 GMT
    Friday, January 12 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-01-12 18:16:36 GMT
    A quick study of the brutal American cold snap finds that the Arctic blast really wasn't global warming but a freak of nature.
    A quick study of the brutal American cold snap finds that the Arctic blast really wasn't global warming but a freak of nature.

  • San Antonio police chief defends actions in smuggling case

    San Antonio police chief defends actions in smuggling case

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:12 PM EST2018-01-12 17:12:03 GMT
    San Antonio police Chief William McManus said Thursday that he acted within his "chiefly prerogatives" in the case stemming from the discovery Dec. 23 of a dozen people found in a tractor-trailer. (Source RNN)San Antonio police Chief William McManus said Thursday that he acted within his "chiefly prerogatives" in the case stemming from the discovery Dec. 23 of a dozen people found in a tractor-trailer. (Source RNN)

    A Texas police chief is defending himself against a state investigation by saying his department acted appropriately in charging a man suspected of smuggling 12 immigrants with a state felony instead of referring...

    A Texas police chief is defending himself against a state investigation by saying his department acted appropriately in charging a man suspected of smuggling 12 immigrants with a state felony instead of referring the case...

  • Missing girl found safe at home in Wichita Falls

    Missing girl found safe at home in Wichita Falls

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-01-12 17:05:07 GMT
    The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found. (Source: KAUZ)

    The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found.  

    The 12-year-old Wichita Falls girl who went missing Thursday night has been found.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly