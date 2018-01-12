Boil order in effect for part of Jack County

Part of Jack County is under a boil order until further notice.

The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette reports that around 330 residents in the town of Perrin were without water from New Year's Eve through January 6th. Residents in that town said their calls to their utility provider, Texas Rain Holdings, have gone unanswered.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and said Texas Rain Holdings is repairing leaks in several water lines resulting in low water pressure and inadequate chlorine disinfectant residuals. Jack County Judge Mitchell Davenport also issued an emergency declaration and contacted the governor's office about the issue.

