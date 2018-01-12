Seymour Chamber aims to attract with Christmas display

Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.
