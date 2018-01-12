Seymour Chamber aims to attract with Christmas display

The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is working on a project they hope will draw travelers off the area highways and into their city.

The project aims to create a drive-through Christmas display in the city park. The plan is to establish a fantasy of lights in the park. They are reaching out to area businesses that are interested in providing displays for the project. They are also asking individuals and families for displays honoring someone as a memorial. The city also plans to erect a tall and well lighted Christmas tree to attract driver’s attention on the nearby highways. Any display that represents Christmas is welcome as long as it is non-political in nature and uplifting for the city.

The reason the city is starting this project now is for people to be able to buy displays that are on sale at the beginning of the new year and to be able to jump-start this project to make this happen for Seymour in 2018.

If you would like to get involved in this project or if you have any questions, you can call the Chamber of Commerce at 940-889-2921.

