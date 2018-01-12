New legislation could impact parents struggling with addiction

A new Texas legislation, HB-85, will affect hundreds of families in Texoma. (Source: KAUZ)

A new Texas legislation, HB-85, will affect hundreds of families in Texoma.

It puts in place stricter rules for parents in Child Protective Services cases dealing with substance abuse.

If a parent finishes their rehab program and relapses than they can potentially face the courts' file for termination of their rights for their children.

The House bill took effect in September of last year but CASA Volunteer Coordinator James Bodling says the impact in Texoma will be seen in the next six months.

There are around 350 children in the system that CASA Red River covers.

