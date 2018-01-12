Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Alizay Anderson
Black Female
DOB: 12-18-95 Blk/Bro
250 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond / Violation of Probation - Harassment of Public Servant

Andrea Benevides
Hispanic Female
DOB: 08-08-92 Blk/Bro
156 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

Russell Alan Klimek
White Male
DOB: 09-15-70 Bro/Blu
145 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Arnulfo Olivas
Hispanic Male
DOB: 12-12-66 Blk/Bro
147 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

Tiana Leigh Scroggins
White Female
DOB: 02-12-80 Blo/Grn
193 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

