The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Alizay Anderson

Black Female

DOB: 12-18-95 Blk/Bro

250 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond / Violation of Probation - Harassment of Public Servant

Andrea Benevides

Hispanic Female

DOB: 08-08-92 Blk/Bro

156 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

Russell Alan Klimek

White Male

DOB: 09-15-70 Bro/Blu

145 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Arnulfo Olivas

Hispanic Male

DOB: 12-12-66 Blk/Bro

147 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

Tiana Leigh Scroggins

White Female

DOB: 02-12-80 Blo/Grn

193 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

