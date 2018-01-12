Work to begin next week on Missile Rd. bridge

The closure of a popular bridge next week could impact your daily commute.

Contractors are set to fix the Missile Road Bridge on I-44. That demolition work will shut down both lanes of traffic on the northbound side.

Both northbound lanes will close at Missile Road during the daytime on Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16.

Officials said at least one lane will be opened at night. Drivers will have to take a detour off I-44 at Missile Road, cross the roadway and reenter the freeway in front of the DPS building.

Drivers should expect delays during the shift change at Sheppard Air Force Base. Repairs are being made following an over height semi-truck that hit the bridge in October. Work should wrap up the first week of February.

