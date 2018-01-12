Another Cold Front Blasts In Monday

Today's weather headline is another powerful cold front which will sweep through later this morning, bringing a brutal combination of cold air and strong winds. We may climb to the 40s before the front passes through midday. Behind the front, strong north winds at over 20 miles per hour. Sleet or snow can't be ruled out this evening around Jacksboro and Graham. The coldest weather this week will come both Tuesday, with single digit wind chills and Wednesday morning with lows near 10 degrees. Temperatures are expected to warm significantly late this week. We could see highs near 70 Saturday.

Despite the lack of winter weather, it will still be dangerously cold with highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens. Protect pipes, pets, and people around you.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron