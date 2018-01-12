Bitter Wind Chills Despite Sunshine

It's a brutal combination of wind and cold this morning with wind chills in the single digits, even below zero at times. The biggest positive in today's weather is sunny skies. Unfortunately, temperatures will remain below freezing all day. Even this afternoon wind chills will be in the teens at times. The coldest temperatures of the week await us Wednesday morning when we'll lows between 10 and 15 degrees. 10 is the coldest temperature in Wichita Falls so far this year, occurring on New Years Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s Wednesday, then temperatures warm nicely toward the weekend. We're expecting highs in the 60s and 70s Friday and Saturday.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron